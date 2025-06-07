Benue Killings: CAN Seeks God’s Intervention

Share

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing killings, destruction, and mass displacement of residents caused by persistent herdsmen attacks. In response, CAN organized a statewide prayer summit seeking divine intervention in the crisis.

Speaking during the summit, the state Vice Chairman of CAN, Rev. Jonathan Terwase Ugbede, decried the unrelenting attacks by herders on communities across the state, including Logo, Kwande, Ukum, Agatu, Apa, Buruku, Gwer West, and Guma local government areas.

Rev. Ugbede said only divine intervention could rescue the people from the “cruel hands of the insurgents,” and urged Christians across the state to offer fervent prayers for peace and safety.

He also condemned the actions of some youths allegedly collaborating with herders to perpetrate violence against their fellow Benue citizens.

The CAN Vice Chairman commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for his proactive response to security challenges, particularly the creation of the “Anyam Nyor” security outfit, which he described as a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to tackling insecurity. He called on residents to support the administration’s efforts to restore peace and stability.

Rev. Ugbede further clarified that CAN does not support any calls for the declaration of a state of emergency in Benue, nor does it back any push for the removal of the governor. He emphasized that the Church remains apolitical and committed to supporting people-oriented governance.

In his sermon at the summit, the immediate past CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. Dr. Augustine Akpen Leva, urged Christians to repent from evil ways and return to God with remorse. He stressed that it was not too late for the people to embrace love, unity, and values that promote peace and harmony in society.

Prayer sessions were simultaneously held across the state, with CAN coordinators in various local government areas mobilizing Christian communities to seek divine intervention in the worsening security situation.

Prayers focused on peace, protection, and God’s guidance for both the people and the leadership of the state.

