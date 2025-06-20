Benue Killings: Beyond Tears And Justice

Share

The recent killings in Benue State by suspected bandits and Fulani herdsmen is painful. The sight of charred remains of children, men and women who were set ablaze as they slept could make the devil cringe.

The fact that the hellish assailants perpetrated all those crimes without any hindrance from Nigerian security agencies calls the competence and efficiency of the entire Nigerian security apparatchik to question. The proximity of a police division to the Yelewata community makes the above impresssion reasonably compelling.

Beyond these, the Benue killings prompt observers to ask: “What value do Nigerian leaders including President Bola Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, attach to the lives of Nigerian citizens?”

Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN) makes it clear that the security and well-being of the people are the primary objectives of any administration.

The unabetting killings in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria do not suggest that these primary constitutional objectives of government have not been met by the respective administrations of President Tinubu and Governor Alia. At this point, one cannot say whether a distress call response protocol exists in the Nigerian security architecture.

This is true because in as much as one did not expect the Divisional Police Station to contain or quell the attack, one would expect that in the face of the distress calls from Yelewata, other security agencies should mobilise prompt support to Yeletewa to contain the attacks and save the situation. This did not happen; hence the killers operated freely, maiming, killing and burning.

These did not sit well with the people of Benue State and the rest of humanity. Consequently, they poured out into the streets in protest against the lacklustre handling of the attack by both the government and the security agencies.

Nigerians were ashamed to read news reports of arrests of 14 of those protestesting peacefully against the Benue massacre.

The Nigerian security agencies which went to sleep when bandits killed Benue citizens had suddenly woken up to arrest youths peacefully protesting against the killers!

In Nigeria’s unending record of ironies, none of the killers of the people were arrested, but protesters against the killings were instead apprehended!

For Governor Alia, everything, including security of lives and property, had become subject to political expediency. For the governor, the insecurity in his state was the handiwork of the opposition.

He expects the people to be satisfied with that lame explanation even as marauding killers continue to send people to their early graves on daily basis.

When President Tinubu bowed to pressure of both the opposition and social critiques and promised to visit Benue State, Alia, charged the grieving people of his state to “mobilise massively to give a rousing welcome to our president!”

In a letter dated June 17, 2025, Francis Ngutswen, a Senior Special Assistant to Alia, who said that he was acting at the instance of the Benue State Governor, wrote that the people are:

“Required to form a colourful shoulder-to-shoulder spread/ procession from the Airport to Wurukum Roundabout down to Government House, Makurdi where the President will address a townhall meeting”.

A commentator on the widely -circulated insensitive and condemnable communication had this to say: “A colourful reception for the president from a sitting governor who lost over 200 people.

This people lack empathy and compassion. What a shameful and disgraceful act!” Reaction to the unabating killings of Benue people and other Nigerians by well-armed Fulani herdsmen and bandits demand more than tears and promises of justice that never come. This is true because tears are not enough and justice, where available, is usually insufficient when human lives are lost.

Perpetrators of the killings under review, like their ilk, have not been arrested and may never be arrested. Assuming they are arrested and brought to justice, that would be insufficient because the so-called justice cannot bring the dead back to life. So, the best approach to this challenge is to prevent its occurrence.

Historical precedents seem to point that both Nigerian governments and the Nigerian security agencies are incapable of putting an end to the menace of banditry, herdsmen killings and so on.

I followed the story of the Director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, about how the Azare people of Bauchi State stopped terrorists’ encroachment into their community.

I also paid attention to his recommendation that communities should form the first line of defence against insecurity given the limitation of formal security agencies.

Mr Adeola deserves his stars for this frank and realistic recommendation proceeding from years of experience and deep understanding of the Nigerian security terrain. President Tinubu and the National As- sembly should make good use of Mr Adeola’s considered security advice.

In the interim, it is obvious that those who constitute the first line of defence of the respective communities should not go with sticks to defend the communities from AK-47 bearing bandits, terrorists and herdsmen.

The community defence teams should be equipped with better arms. Open grazing through which terrorists and bandits facilitate their movements should also be prohibited nationwide by President Tinubu.

