Benue Killings: Assembly Summons Alia’s Security Aides

The Benue State House of Assembly yesterday summoned four of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s security aides to appear over the killings in the state.

The Special Advisers to the Governor on External Security Alexander Ashungyu; Internal Security, Joe Har, Director General of the Benue Home Land Security, Jacob Gbamwuan and the Benue Civil Protection Guards Commandant Ajobi Ayuma were asked to appear to brief the Assembly on the security situation in the state.

The House also summoned the Special adviser to the Governor on the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Denen Aondoakaa regarding the funding of security at the local government level.

This followed a motion by member representing KatsinaAla West State Constituency Bemdoo Ipusu, informing the House of the renewed attacks and killings.

Ipusu said armed gangs had wreaked havoc in Imande – Gbehuwar in Mbagena Kpaav, Dikpo and Mbasende in Tiir and Michie Council Wards in the Katsina- Ala LGA as well the attacks on several communities in the Gwer West Local Government Area.

