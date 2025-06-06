Benue Killings: Arewa Group Fault Bishops’ Call For State Of Emergency

Share

The Pathfinder Arewa Project (PAP), has condemned calls by the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) for the declaration of state of emergency in Benue state over the killings in the state.

Recall that the President of the CBCN, Leonard Kawas, had at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, lamented the killings in Benue state and asked President Bola Tinubu to impose emergency rule on the state in order to stop the bloodshed.

But in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, Abdulhamid Abdullahi, president of PAP, condemned the call for the imposition of emergency, maintaining that such action is not the solution to the crisis in the state.

The group, while expressing concern over the loss of lives, said focus should be on strengthening security architecture, enhancing conflict resolution mechanisms, and promoting inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders.

Abdullahi said: “We acknowledge the concerns raised by the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) over the unfortunate loss of lives and persistent security challenges in Benue State.

“The anguish of affected communities is shared by all Nigerians, and any efforts to bring peace and justice to victims deserve should be supported. But the recent press statement by Bishop Leonard Kawas on behalf of the CBCN contains troubling inflammatory rhetorics and dangerously politicised narratives that must be corrected.”

According to him, the security challenges in Benue are rooted in long-standing competition over land, environmental degradation, and weak state mechanisms for conflict resolution.

Share