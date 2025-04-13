Benue Killings: Alia Unfolds Plans To Hold Security Summit

Share

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has announced plans by his administration to organize a security summit as part of efforts to end the worsening insecurity in the State.

Governor Alia disclosed this at the Government House in Makurdi while interacting with the advisory team deployed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to assess the lingering security challenges confronting the State.

He noted that Benue has faced increased attacks in recent times, particularly targeting specific Local Government Areas.

“Benue has experienced increased attacks in recent times, and these are mostly coming from very specific local governments. The areas most affected include Kwande, Ukum, Katsina-Ala, Logo, and Gwer-West,” he said.

“I am aware that Benue State is not the only state affected by this, but I want you to know that we have suffered quite intensely. People in those local government areas have endured what is beyond imagination.”

The Governor added that his administration has held several strategic meetings with the office of the National Security Adviser.

He also revealed that a committee is already working in collaboration with the state and private sector to organize the Benue State Security Summit.

In the meantime, he has strengthened the Civil Protection Guards to support conventional security agencies in ending the killings and displacements.

“As I speak, we have a team working in conjunction with the state and private sector on organizing the Benue Security Summit.

“We want to hold that first, and then I am already in talks with my colleague governors in the North Central to hold a regional North Central Security Summit.”

Governor Alia appreciated ll the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for his efforts in restoring peace in Benue State.

He advised the advisory team to extend their visit to neighbouring Taraba and Nasarawa States.

“We share borders with our brothers. I believe your visit should not just stop in Benue. Let the Chief of Defence Staff extend this visit to our neighbouring states of Taraba and Nasarawa.”

He also called on the team to publish the names of individuals identified as sponsors of militias in the State, stressing that urgent steps must be taken to restore peace in Benue.

In a statement by Governor Alia’s Principal Special Assistant on Media and Content Creation, Isaac Uzaan, the leader of the team, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Oche (rtd), explained that their visit provided an opportunity to interact with relevant stakeholders, listen to them, and devise effective strategies for ending the rising killings in the State.

He emphasized that a non-kinetic approach has been identified as the most viable method of addressing the situation at this time.

AVM Oche commended Governor Alia for his efforts toward peacebuilding in the state. He recommended the disarmament, reintegration, and resettlement of militia groups as a sustainable solution to the security challenges.

Accompanied by the Director General of the Benue Bureau of Homeland Security, Air Commodore Jacob Ayangeakaa Gbamwuan (rtd), the team earlier visited the Tor Tiv, James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, and the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala, Isaac Dugu, to gather further insights into the security situation.

The team is also scheduled to visit Zone C, where they will interact with the Och’Idoma, Elaigwu Odogbo John, and other key stakeholders.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

