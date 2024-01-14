Benue Killings: Alia Sues For Peace, Unity In Sankera

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia has called on the people of the state particularly those from the Sankera axis to devise appropriate ways of building peace and promoting unity in the area.

Governor Alia stated this weekend while speaking at Akume Atongo Stadium, Katsina-Ala, the venue for the funeral of Late Chief Fezanga Wombo, Ter Katsina-Ala 1.

He expressed total displeasure at the level of insecurity in which cases of willful killings and kidnapping have become a new normal.

Governor Alia called on the abductors of the caretaker chairman of Ukum local government and his orderly to immediately release them unhurt.

He directed all illustrious sons and daughters of Sankera including serving and past members of the National Assembly to convene a meeting within 24 hours and suggest possible ways of ending insecurity in the area.

The governor also directed Tor Sankera I, Chief Abu King Shuluwa to summon a meeting of all traditional rulers in the area and bring out ways through which the rising tide of insecurity in the area could be tamed permanently.

He added that all resolutions at the two meetings must be made available to him within one week for necessary action.

Governor Alia admonished traditional institutions to practice the Tiv cherished cultural values that would help shape the behaviour of the youth and warned that any traditional ruler found compromising the security situation in his area would be sanctioned.

He explained that the selection of the next Ter Katsina-Ala would be done on merit and not political affiliation.

Earlier, Tor Sankera I, Chief Abu King Shuluwa, decried insecurity in his area and appealed to the governor to intervene in the worsening insecurity bedevilling the area.