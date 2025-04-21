Benue Killings: Alia Seeks More Support From FG To End Carnage

Share

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia yesterday expressed his deep sadness at the coordinated attacks on communities in the Ukum and Logo local government areas, describing them as a “serious carnage”.

Alia, who visited the affected communities at the weekend, said the death toll from the kill – ing in the areas allegedly by herdsmen had surged to 56.

He said: “I know that the Federal Government has offered substantial support, and our security personnel are working tirelessly, yet this happened. “Something more strategic and drastic must be done.

I’m calling on the Federal Government to come to our aid urgently.” While extending his sincere condolences to the families affected, the governor appealed to youths in the areas to be patient and not be tempted to take the law into their own hands, saying the government had initiated decisive and drastic measures to permanently stop to the killings.

Ugba in the LGA, held a closed-door meeting with representatives of the youths and traditional rulers over the security issues in the areas.

Alia warned any Tiv individuals collaborating with the attackers to step aside, “We know our enemies and we have to face them squarely”.

The governor, who promised to provide material and logistics assistance for the displaced, proceeded to Gbagir, and Afia in Ukum local government to personally witness the level of destruction done to the area.

Share