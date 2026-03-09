Benue Killings: Alia Declares Total War On Bandits

…Vows to hunt them down to restore lasting peace in state

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, on Monday, declared total war on bandits, vowing to crush them and restore lasting peace in the state.

He made this known while receiving a briefing on the successful deployment and reinforcement of security personnel to troubled areas in Kwande and other affected Local Government Areas across the state.

The Governor, in a statement by his Technical Adviser on Media, Publicity, and Strategic Communication, Solomon Iorpev, commended the efforts of security agencies for their tireless efforts in restoring calm to the affected communities, stating that perpetrators of insecurity in the state must be brought to justice.

He noted that the additional deployment is only the beginning of a decisive clampdown on insecurity, stressing that his administration will not rest until absolute peace is achieved.

Governor Alia, who emphasised that bandits and all those who seek to disrupt the peace of the state will be hunted down and brought to justice, vowed to protect the people of Benue, their farms, and their communities at all costs, stating that his administration will not be deterred by resistance from perpetrators of these dastardly acts.

The Governor assured the people of Benue State that his government is working tirelessly to ensure their safety and security, reiterating his commitment to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of peace.

“Let this be a warning to all perpetrators of insecurity: Governor Alia will not be intimidated. I will not be deterred. I will crush insecurity in Benue State,” he declared.