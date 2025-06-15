Benue Killings: Aisha Yesufu Demands Tinubu’s Impeachment

Share

Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu, has called for the impeachment of President Bola Tinubu, citing the Federal Government’s persistent silence over escalating violence and mass killings in Benue State.

This was as she called on the Nigerian Senate to begin impeachment proceedings against President Tinubu.

Yesufu, renowned for her role in the #BringBackOurGirls movement, expressed outrage following the latest attack in Yelewata, Benue State, where suspected armed herdsmen launched a deadly raid around 10:00 p.m. on Friday night.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the assault left multiple residents dead and several others injured.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the incident on Saturday, stating that tactical units were deployed swiftly and engaged the assailants in a gun battle, preventing further escalation.

READ ALSO:

Despite the worsening security crisis, President Tinubu has neither visited Benue State nor publicly addressed or condoled with victims and families affected by the string of attacks.

This perceived indifference has sparked nationwide criticism, particularly from civil society and rights activists.

Reacting to the tragedy, Yesufu posted on social media platform X, “Tinubu is sitting down there gloating over the deaths of Nigerians whose mandate he truncated to occupy the office of the C-in-C and instead of Tinubu’s impeachment to be the topic of discussion, who is supposed to OWN a political party is the main topic!”

Yesufu contrasted Tinubu’s silence on the Benue massacre with his swift condolence to India following a devastating plane crash that claimed over 200 lives, highlighting what she sees as a gross misplacement of priorities by Nigeria’s leadership.

“Tinubu condoled with India and not with Benue,” she wrote, pointing to the glaring absence of empathy and leadership at home.

Benue State, which is governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Tinubu’s party, has witnessed repeated attacks by suspected herdsmen, leading to widespread displacement, loss of lives, and humanitarian crises.

Share