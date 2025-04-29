Benue Killings: Agatu Lg Issues Herders May 3 Deadline To Vacate Farmlands

Share

The Chairman of the Agatu Local Area in Benue State James Ejeh has issued herdsmen a oneweek to leave all farmlands in the council following the security issues in the state.

He had earlier issued them a 48-hour ultimatum to leave, but the leader of the Fulani community led by Ardo Boderi pleaded for an extension, expiring on May 3.

In a statement, the chairman said the decision was made during a stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday in Obagaji. It said the notice to quit “was aimed at addressing concerns surrounding the presence of Fulani herdsmen and their cattle in Agatu land during the cropping season”.

Ejeh emphasised the crucial role of agriculture in sustaining the livelihoods of the people. He said: “I am impressed with the level of peace we have enjoyed in Agatu.

“However, we must ensure that our farmers can cultivate their lands without disruption or fear of harm or crop destruction, especially during this farming season.”

