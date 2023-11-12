Benue Killings: 80% Of IDPs Accept FG’s Cluster Settlement Plan – Kunde

…Says govt will soon distribute palliatives to victims

At least 80 per cent of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of herdsmen attacks and killings in Benue State have accepted the cluster resettlement plan of the Federal Government.

Benue State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hon. Aondowase Kunde, disclosed this at the weekend during an interaction with journalists in Makurdi.

Besides, the Commissioner assured that the government has put in place stringent measures to ensure the effective distribution of the federal government’s palliatives to the people.

Hon. Kunde said that when the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons visited the state recently and interacted with the displaced people, he expressed excitement with the disposition of the IDPs who expressed their willingness to go back to their ancestral homes.

He noted that for now, “80 per cent of the IDPs in the state are happy with the cluster resettlement plan and are willing to go back”.

The Commissioner said Alia’s administration has put on-ground concrete measures to ensure that palliatives to be distributed to the people are not vandalized by hoodlums.

He explained that the delay in distributing the palliatives is to avoid incidents of vandalism as is the case in other states in the country.

Kunde said as soon as the government takes delivery of the last batch of the palliatives, it will commence distribution.

“We will take delivery of the items soon. We are taking steps to see that the palliatives are not vandalized”.

The Humanitarian Affairs Commissioner said that the federal government is to build over 200 cluster homes for IDPs in eight vulnerable local government areas including Makurdi, Gwer West, Ukum, Logo, Agatu, Konshisha and Guma the homestead of former Governor Samuel Ortom, adding that the state is collaborating with development partners to also complement federal government’s efforts.

“We have the approval of the Tiv Area Traditional Council, (TATC) as well as the IDPs to build cluster homes for them.

“It will give opportunity for the government to take care of them better, especially in the provision of amenities like electricity, hospitals, markets, security and schools.

“On the number of displaced persons in the State, we are partnering with the International Organization for Migrants (IOM) to get the actual figure. They have finished with Logo and Makurdi, they are moving to Ukum and Guma.

“There is no humanitarian history in Benue, we have identified 21 camps in the state. Another camp has been identified in Ukum where relief materials will be sent to. Most of the IDPs are scattered and living with relatives.

“We are taking steps to ease the pain of those they are staying with”, Kunde said.