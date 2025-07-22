New Telegraph

July 22, 2025
July 22, 2025
Benue Killings: 2 LG chairmen Relocate Official Offices Out Of Hqtrs

Fresh security concerns has hit Guma and Vandeikya Local Government Areas of Benue State with Chairmen of the affected councils announcing the temporary relocation of their official offices out of their council’s headquarters to checkmate the prevailing security challenges.

In Guma, the home of immediate past Governor Samuel Ortom, the chairman, Hon. Maurice Orwough, announced the relocation of his official office from Gbajimba to Daudu, while his Vandeikya counterpart who is also the state ALGON chairman, Hon. Dennis Guda Terkura, has relocated his office to Tsar, near Obudu in neighbouring Cross-River State, where a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ternege Iorkyaa Ikpanor, was gruesomely killed by suspected criminals in that state due to a communal strife.

