Benue Killings: 15 Gwer-West LGA Wards Occupied By Herdsmen –PDP Leader

A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Chief Bemgba Iortyom, yesterday alleged that at least 15 council wards of Gwer-West Local Government Area of the state have been occupied by invading armed herdsmen terrorists.

Iortyom disclosed this in a statement he signed reacting to Tuesday’s arsonists attack on the local government during which the palace of the Ter Nagi, local government secretariat and other properties belonging to prominent sons of the area were burnt down by irate youths who there protesting the killings of three security guards of the state.

The PDP leader who is eyeing Governor Hyacinth Alia’s seat in the 2027 governorship election condemned the Naka killings, describing them as both regrettable and unacceptable.

He said: “The continued bloodletting from killings of poor Benue peasants by armed Fulani herdsmen remains a sad and ugly reminder of the plight of the state as a prisoner in the dungeons of insecurity, poverty and underdevelopment.

“Gwer-West particularly ranks as one of the areas in Benue State which have suffered the cruelest of fate at the hands of the killer herdsmen.

“Popular estimates, though not formally gazetted, hold that the larger proportion of the 15 council wards of Gwer-West is currently under occupation by invading herdsmen, and this happens to be the areas where the rich and vast rice paddy belts, which represent the agricultural wealth of the area, are located.

