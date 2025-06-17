Benue Kiliings: Nigerians Tired Of Mourning, Condolence Visits — Senate

Share

The Senate on Tuesday decried the spate of killings by terrorists across the country, declaring that Nigerians — including lawmakers — are tired of mourning and condolence visits in the face of unrelenting bloodshed.

Senate spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, made the remark while addressing journalists at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, following the latest mass killing in Benue State.

At least 200 people were reportedly killed during coordinated attacks by armed terrorists in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue, on Friday night, June 13.

Describing the massacre as “unfortunate and senseless,” Adaramodu expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity in the country and stressed the need for immediate, decisive action.

“We sympathize with the victims and families affected by the tragic incident in Benue,” he said. “The Senate, in collaboration with the Executive, will be visiting Benue tomorrow (Wednesday) with a delegation of Senators to commiserate with the government and people of the state.

“But beyond sympathy, enough is enough. We cannot continue to move from Plateau to Benue, paying condolence visits. Nigerians are tired of mourning. The time has come to act.”

The Senate spokesman emphasized the importance of local participation in the fight against terrorism and banditry, stating that “security is local,” and that residents must actively support government efforts to secure their communities.

“As a legislature, we are not just lamenting — we are acting,” Adaramodu said. “That is why the Senate has proposed a National Security Summit, which will include not only the military, but also civil society organisations, the media, traditional rulers, women, and youth.”

He noted that the National Assembly, with the support of President Bola Tinubu, has appropriated substantial funds to enhance the capacity of the armed forces and other security agencies.

“Together with our communities and stakeholders, we must stop this bloodshed,” he stressed.

On the planned visit to Benue, Adaramodu said it would demonstrate the seriousness of both the Legislature and the Executive in addressing insecurity.

“When we convene the National Security Summit, it will help uncover hidden issues and proffer long-lasting solutions to the killings — not just in Benue or Plateau, but across the country,” he added.

Responding to a separate question on the Senate’s legislative performance, Adaramodu dismissed claims of laxity, stating that the 10th Senate had exceeded its constitutional requirement in terms of sitting days.

“In a legislative year, we are mandated to sit for at least 181 days. In the last two years, the 10th Senate has exceeded this number,” he said.

He clarified that legislative duties extend beyond plenary sessions, noting that committee work and oversight functions are also essential to the Senate’s mandate.

“Our holidays align with public holidays and statutory breaks like Christmas and Easter. When all are added up, they’re not even up to three months. So, if we sit for six months in a year, we’ve already met and surpassed our constitutional obligations,” he remarked.

