Benue Key To Tinubu’s Food Security Agenda Programme – FG

…Herders massacred 12,000 people in my home – Lawmaker

The Federal Government on Thursday identified Nigeria’s Food Basket State, Benue, as critical to the realization of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, stated this at the groundbreaking ceremony for the resettlement of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of armed herdsmen attacks at Tatyough community in Mbagwen district of Makurdi local government area of the state.

Dr Edu said President Tinubu was indeed committed to also fulfilling all the other agendas which seek to give renewed hope to all Nigerians.

She said, “The people of Benue State are key to him achieving that food security and that is why Benue is called the Food Basket of the Nation. You cannot reduce the food basket to hunger, President Bola Tinubu says no”.

The Minister assured all displaced persons of their possible return to their ancestral homes to continue with their normal farming activities, and further lauded the efforts of Governor Hyacinth Alia whom she noted had been engaging with President Tinubu and security formations in the country on how to the federal government can provide a permanent solution to the security of lives and property of people of the state and rebuild ravaged communities.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu doesn’t want to keep IDP camps, he doesn’t want the people of Benue State to be staying in shanties, he wants you to stay in dignified homes where you can call your own and sleep in peace with your eyes closed, and you can wake up, go to the farm and produce the food that Nigeria will eat”.

Governor Alia commended President Tinubu for fulfilling his campaign promises of ensuring that all displaced persons return back to their ancestral homes.

He reiterated the support of his government to the lofty programmes of the Tinubu-led administration.

A member of the state House of Assembly representing Makurdi North constituency, Hon. Alfred Berger, lamented that he has never visited his ravaged home for over twelve years where suspected armed Fulani terrorists killed at least 12, 000 people unchallenged.

The State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hon. Aondowase Kunde, said thousands of people in several local government areas including Guma, Logo, Ukum, Kwande, Gwer West, Agatu, Makurdi and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas fled their homes and

vocations, particularly farming to take refuge in 21 camps for IDPs established to offer them temporary accommodations.

He noted that the state has been threatened as many farmlands are now abandoned due to the continued stay of our people in IDP camps.

Hon. Kunde said that the state government has already secured endorsement for the cluster resettlement Home project from the Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) via the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, added that TATC has resolved to allocate land in all affected communities for the project where schools and clinics will also be established to mitigate the number of out-of-school children and ensure access to healthcare for all returnees.

He urged the minister Minister to consider extending the President’s support of N75 billion for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the Renewed Hope Business Grants and Loans for Vulnerable Market women, farmers, and traders to our returning IDPs to start up and expand their business.