Benue: Justice Kpojime, Who Probed Suswam’s Govt, Dies At 71

Justice Margaret Elizabeth Kpojime, who chaired the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the administration of former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, is dead. She passed away at the age of 71.

Kpojime, from Gboko Local Government Area, was born on May 16, 1954. She came to national prominence after leading the panel set up by former Governor Samuel Ortom, which indicted 52 persons over the alleged looting of more than ₦107 billion from the state treasury between 2007 and 2015.

Reacting to her death, Ortom, in a statement by his media aide Terver Akase, described Justice Kpojime as a woman of rare integrity, professionalism, and commitment to justice.

“Justice Kpojime was a shining beacon of incorruptibility and dedication to the rule of law. Her contributions to the judiciary and her courage during the probe into Benue’s finances under the Suswam administration remain a strong legacy,” Ortom stated.

The former governor praised her for serving the state in various capacities with courage and distinction. “As we mourn her passing, we celebrate her exemplary life. She laid a foundation for accountability and integrity in public service.”

Justice Kpojime’s distinguished career included roles as Legal Assistant to the Base Commander at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Makurdi, Legal Adviser to Taraku Mills, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, and Judge of the Benue State High Court since 1995. She was also a chairperson of the Rent Tribunal, Makurdi Zone, and a member of the Constitutional Conference Committee on Land Use and Allocation.

She was married and had four children. Her educational background included Uavande Girls School, Federal Government College Sokoto, School of Basic Studies Ugbokolo, and a law degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, followed by the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

Her hobbies included reading, music, and jogging.

Ortom extended his condolences to the Kpojime family and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.