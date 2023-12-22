Benue: Jubilation As Alia Approves Payment Of 7-Month Salary Arrears Of BIPC Staff

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia on Friday approved the payment of seven months salary arrears owed staff of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC).

The payment came together with four months’ allowances for all the staff of the company.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, disclosed this in a statement issued in Makurdi.

The governor’s gesture, according to the BIPC helmsman elicited wild jubilation among staffers of the company who expressed gratitude to Governor Alia for giving a nod to the payment of what they called “the 13th month”.

Dr. Asemakaha, commended the governor “for putting smiles on the faces of staff and brightening the atmosphere of the workplace” saying the magnanimity of the governor will go a long way to motivate the staff of the company.

He acknowledged the unrelenting efforts of the governor to transform the company into a global investment destination with ease of doing business.

He, therefore, called on all staff to continue to support the present administration in the state to succeed in its quest to move it to the next level level of development.