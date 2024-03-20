Benue Journalists Place Ban On SUBEB Coverage

The members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday in Benue State rose from their emergency congress meeting and slammed a ban on the coverage of all activities of the State Universal Basic Education Board (BSUBEB).

The meeting which was chaired by the state chairman of the chapel, Mr. Emmanuel Antswen, said the ban became imperative over the attack on members by the board’s executive chairman, Dr. Grace Adagba who described them as “opposition party members”.

During the visit of members of the Correspondents Chapel to her office to make clarifications on certain issues bothering on the board, Dr. Adagba opened a verbal attack on them and tagged the journalists as “opposition party members” among other uncomplimentary utterances.

She also accused the journalists of under reporting the activities of Governor Alia and vowed not to entertain question from them.

“The congress also resolved that the SUBEB Chairman should withdraw her statement and tender unreserved apology.

It however, commended Alia for his developmental strides within nine months of his administration that earned him several awards including the Governor of the Year Award by the Leadership Newspapers.

It acknowledged efforts of media handlers of the Governor, especially the Chief Press Secretary, Sir. Tersoo Kula and the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity/Strategic Communications, Mrs. Bridget Ikyado in their respective attempts to resolve the impasse.

The chapel, in a statement by the chairman and Secretary, Mr Titus Atondo, further resolved that it “will not take lightly any form of disrespect or demeaning utterances/statements from any member of the public against them”.