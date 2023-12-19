Benue: I’ve Truly Come To Work, Alia Tells Detractors

…Doles out dozens of palliatives to citizens

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Tuesday declared that people of the state who are plotting to destabilize his administration will not succeed, saying he has truly come to work and lift the people out of poverty.

Governor Alia who bared his mind during the distribution of dozens of palliatives to the people to cushion the hardship occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy at the headquarters of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Makurdi described those making frantic efforts to make things tough for his administration as enemies of the state and will not be given any chance to execute their plans.

“Those who seek to destabilize me or the government, please have it on good authority from me that I have come to work and I have come as the Governor of Benue State and on this platform of the people, I have truly come to work.

“So if anyone wants to toil with this administration, if anyone seeks to destabilize this administration one, there is no room, and two, you are an enemy of the state, and three the good people of the state will not permit you to see a window chance for that at all”.

Governor Alia who further extended rapprochement to the opposition parties to join the ruling party to move the state forward, also spoke tough against insurgency that has ravaged parts of the state a development that gave rise to the displacement of thousands of the people.

He urged the invaders and all trouble makers terrorizing the people from all the corners to immediately vacate Benue especially now that relative peace has returned to the state.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led the federal government in supporting all the states of the federation with palliatives to help reduce the impact of subsidy removal in the country.

He noted that Benue took delivery of 25 trucks of maize, and 35 trucks of rice and the grains will be distributed statewide, adding that it is not going to be exclusive for any political party, as the entire people of the state are meant to benefit.

Governor Alia said apart from the 100 buses procured and handed over to Benue Links Transport Company Limited, the state government had earlier procured and distributed fertilizers to farmers across the state, with plans in place to register WAEC and NECO for students in government-approved schools as well as train ten thousand youths in different ICT programs.

He promised further that his administration’s focus on road construction will be shifted to the rural areas in the coming weeks, adding that the Government will consider recruitment into the state civil service as early as January 2024.

Governor Alia reiterated his administration’s readiness to prioritize good governance through the provision of infrastructure, security, and prompt payment of salaries and pensions, the governor said his party, APC, was elected to offer succour and good governance, and as such, he will do his best to put the state on the pedestal of greatness where it should be.

Chairman of the Palliatives Distribution Committee and Honourable Commissioner for Power and Transport, Barr. Omale Omale as well as the Secretary, of Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Aondoakaa Iorpuu, all appreciated the president for the initiative.

They thanked Governor Alia for ensuring equitable distribution of the items and for injecting the intervention in areas that are impactful on the people of the state.

They promised to ensure the judicious and equal distribution of the grains to the appropriate quarters.