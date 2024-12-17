Benue Insecurity: Ortom Seeks, Support For Alia

Share

Immediate-past governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, yesterday sued for calm and support for Governor Hyacinth Alia in his bid to bring about meaningful development to the state.

Ortom was responding to a barrage of reactions and debates in some sections of the media following the launch of the State Civil Protection Guards (BSCPG), also known as ‘Anyam Nyor,’ a security outfit by Governor Hyacinth Alia where many of the reactions suggested that the present administration merely renamed the Community Volunteer Guards which is a legacy of his administration.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr Terver Akase, Chief Ortom appealed to the people of the state to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance.

“It is natural to have differing opinions on governance and the direction of the state, but I implore those with strong views on the matter to remember that government is not a static entity; it is rather a dynamic and evolving system.

“The State Executive Council, in collaboration with the House of Assembly, has the constitutional power to make laws and amend existing ones to address development issues at any given period.”

