Benue Inaugurates Task Force On Anthrax Disease Control, Prevention

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has inaugurated a task force for the control and prevention of Anthrax disease in the state with a charge on it to do everything possible to prevent the disease from spilling over to the state.

Speaking at the ceremony at the government house in Makurdi, the governor who described as fatal, the health implications the anthrax disease poses to both humans and animals, according to World Health Organization, urged the Taskforce team to ensure effective public sensitization on symptoms and necessary actions.

He also advised them to identify, isolate and institute immediate actions in suspected animals, humans, and or the environment.

The governor equally charged the committee to ensure the vaccination of all cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs in the state, advise appropriate authorities on the control and prevention of the disease, ensure strict monitoring of the state’s entry point for all livestock as well as to clear and issue right of passage on vehicles under inspection and collection of user/hazard fees for the State Government.

He promised the task force of his administration’s necessary encouragement and logistics support to enable them to succeed in their task.

Chairman of the Taskforce, Dr. Edward Amali in response, assured the governor of the team’s proactiveness with a promise to do their best at supporting the government tackle the disease.

Other members of the task force committee are Dr. Ediga Achegbulu, Dr. Terungwa Ikye-Tor, Gabriel Sule, Dr. Joshua Abuku, Dr Emmanuel Atser, Dr. Gabriel Amase, Dr Igbabul Shembe Agela, Dr Chile Tersoo, Dr. Tughgba Terzungwe, Dr. Nguavese Akange Eleye, Dr. Mike Tion, Dr. Kenneth Bem Iortyom, Dr. David Shehu, Dr. Ephraim Boya.

The members of the committee cut across the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Health and Human Services, University of Agriculture, Federal Ministry of Agriculture as well as the Nigerian Police Force, NPF.