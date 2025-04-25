Benue In The Throes Of killings

Share

Reign of terror

It is somewhat a striking development to note that Benue and Plateau states that historically could be described as Siamese twins as they both share similar affinities in many aspects.

They both share the same geographical space and part of the northern region before Benue – Plateau State was created on May 27, 1967.

However, they were both separated and made two separated states during the creation of more states by the former military administration of late Muritala Mohammed, who on February 3, 1976 created Benue and Plateaus state respectively from the old configuration of Benue-Plateau State.

Ironically, the two states have over the years witnessed series of attacks and decimation by unknown gunmen, who most likely are said to be Fulani herders and terrorists.

This year in particularly, they have both witnessed back to back attacks, culminating in communities in some of parts of the two states coming under attacks almost at the same time as witnessed last week.

While the nation mourned the attacks orchestrated on the people of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State the pendulum instantly swung to Benue State as some communities in the state came under attack, leaving many deaths, others injured and property destroyed and people displaced and made homeless.

Under siege

The latest in the series of attacks on Benue communities, which occurred last week Tuesday was what many has described as the Otobi massacre, with about 15 persons declared dead and others injured and displaced from their ancestral home.

While the people were yet to fully come to grip with this sad development, the following day, Wednesday, the unknown attackers raided Okpamagyu, Emichi, Ududaje villages of Otukpo LGA, leaving in their trail scores of people dead and a ravished land.

The situation is such that the remnant of the community have evacuated their houses and moved en-mass to the palace of the Och’Idoma, HRM Agaba-Idu Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John to seek refuge.

The attack, which started at about 5.30pm, saw the burning down of several houses while hordes of residents flee their homes for safety in neighbouring safer areas.

Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, who updated New Telegraph on the attack confirmed that the displaced population has moved into the Och’Idoma’s palace in droves to take refuge due to the Otobi-Akpa district attack.

Ogiri said, “Yes, that’s quite true. Some displaced people of the community are moving in droves into the Och’Idoma’s palace and this is occasioned by the Fulani attacks in Otobi village of Akpa district of Otukpo LGA.

“In the wake of the attack, we had some casualties. At the moment, about eleven people died and a lot injured and also some houses torched. While we are talking about that, there was another attack again on Wednesday afternoon at Okpamagyu, Emichi, Ududaje villages of Otukpo local government area.’’

He explained that the attack on those communities also in Otukpo occurred barely four hours after the herdsmen attacked Otobi-Akpa district.

The chairman said those who sustained gunshots were taken to the hospital for medical attention while people in the affected communities as well as the neighbouring communities had to flee for safety.

Alia’s approach

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia has confirmed the arrest of three suspected herders in connection with the killings in Otobi village.

In Benue State it is believed that 12 out of the 23 local government areas of the state are now under siege as scores of people including women and children have been killed with over 80 per cent of land naturally belonging to the inhabitants occupied by the insurgents.

Hordes of inhabitants have fled their homes and are currently taken refuge in different areas lacking basic amenities like food, water and shelter most of which have been destroyed by the invaders.

New Telegraph gathered that the local government areas worse hit by the worsening herdsmen killings and acts of terror include: Agatu, Apa, Ogbadibo, Otukpo, Ado, Gwer-West, Guma, Ukum, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Obi, Kwande the homestead of former Minister of Steel Development Wantaregh Paul Iorpuu Unongo as well as Makurdi, the metropolitan local government among others.

These local government areas have continued to witness on a daily basis, an upsurge in the influx of herdsmen with their cattle and grazing unchallenged openly on the farmlands of peasant farmers and some even forcefully raping the women and killing the innocent people.

The invaders destroy the crops planted by farmers by uprooting them to feed the cows thereby leaving the farmers to wallow in extreme hunger.

Scores of owners of the land have been displaced, with some taking refuge on mountain tops or in nearby villages deemed to be safe thus exposing them to attack by other communicable diseases like malaria, tetanus and rabies among others.

It is disturbing that the invaders now target markets and wor – ship centres to kill people. This, the Catholic Laity Council of the Makurdi Diocese have cried, noting that they have lost 15 parishes and over 150 churches to herdsmen attacks, adding that across the country, over 124 of its priests had been kidnapped, some killed and others regained freedom at very high cost.

Due to the incessant attacks and killings by the Fulani terror – ists, schools from the affected local government areas have now been closed down as most of them have been taken over by the blood sucking herders with no hope of the children continuing with their education.

Lamentations

Some of the persons who spoke to New Telegraph on the matter including Mr Lawrence Akerigba, who hails from Kwande LGA, described the killings as disturbing.

According to him, “the killings have assumed a disturbing dimension because they are aimed at total cleansing and to forcefully taken over our land. “As you can see, we are purely farmers and as a result of the attacks and killings, our people have deserted the farming communities and all harvested crops and our houses have been destroyed. We are left with nothing to feed our families.

“The state government does not care about our lives, the government is doing nothing to protect us. The other time they brought food items through SEMA which was not even enough to go round the displaced population.

Please, help us tell the Governor, Hyacinth Alia that we don’t need his relief materials, what we need at the moment is he should provide enough security to our communities, our people are been killed on a daily basis and he is doing nothing.

We want an end to these killings, enough is enough.” While one of the survivors, Teryange Tyover, who narrowly escaped been killed by the whiskers, narrating his ordeal, said he lost all his household items as well as foodstuff and livestock to the invading terrorists who also set his houses ablaze.

Tyover who hails from Jato Aka in Kwande LGA further said, “I am pleading with both the state and federal governments to construct both police and military stations at Jato-Aka and Nyihemba settlement areas to checkmate incessant invasion of the area and to enable residents return to their ancestral homes to continue with normal farming activities to feed their families.’’

Tyover lamented that as a result of the attack, his children are no longer going to school for fear of been killed, adding that if adequate security is beefed up in the entire community, life will certainly bounce back.

It is a sad commentary that, no day passes in the state without the insurgents attacking a community, with no concrete reaction from the government of the day.

The attack on residents of Otobi community in Akpa district of Otukpo LGA attracted no official reaction and condemnation from the government in power.

What the people normally hear is that “there is relative peace in the state.” New Telegraph gathered that the current security situation in the state may snowball into terrible situation if nothing is done to contain it urgently.

This is as the state government appears helpless and powerless in tackling the spate of attacks as no concrete measure has been evolved over the years to end the aged-long hostilities, rather it has been singing the gospel that the killings have been reduced to “mere skirmishes”, and that the state is “witnessing relative peace.”

Mark on self-help

Piqued by the incessant attacks on his people, the former President of the Senate, David Mark, has called on them to wake up and protect themselves from the murderers, saying, ‘enough is enough.’

He said it was time the communities begin to organise themselves into vigilante groups to halt further invasion by the murderers. Mark tasked security operatives to rise up to the challenge to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice forthwith.

‘‘The situation in parts of Benue today cannot be said to be ordinary or accidental. It seems to me that it is an organised and premeditated action. We can no longer stand to watch our people killed needlessly for no just cause.

‘‘In as much as our people should accommodate others in our communities, we must as a matter of necessity differentiate between legitimate residents and invaders.’’

Wounded nation

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has also led his voice anmd authority in condemning the series of attacks on Benue and across the country, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act decisively and urgently.

Describing Nigeria as, “a wounded and bleeding nation in need of healing”, he called on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion by evolving new strategy to tackle the growing challenge, which according to him, has developed branches across the various sections of the country.

Kaigama said, “When the Catholic Bishop went to see him (President Bola Tinubu). We had to appeal to the President that they must rise to the occasion, and things are well.

“There was a time when it was only Boko Haram; another time it was militant herdsmen. Now, insecurity has diversified. Criminality has developed branches. It is a monster, spreading in all directions.

