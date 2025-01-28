Benue IDP Farm Project To Equip Victims – Govt

Share

…Action plan for durable solutions to create pathways for IDPs’ safe return

The Benue State Government on Tuesday said the flag-off of the Internally Displaced Person (IDP) farm project at Tyo-Mu in Makurdi Local Government Area targeting six council areas heavily affected by displacement will equip victims with the means to rebuild their lives through agricultural productivity.

Besides, the government said the State Action Plan for Durable Solutions for IDPs is not just about providing immediate relief but also about creating sustainable pathways for the safe return, reintegration, and empowerment of the displaced population.

The six benefitting Local Government Areas include: Guma, Logo, Kwande, Agatu, Makurdi and Gwer West.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management/SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu, disclosed this during the distribution of food and non-food items to thousands of families affected by armed conflicts in the state.

Sir Iorpuu acknowledged the untiring efforts of Governor Hyacinth Alia in restoring hope, dignity, and livelihoods to the IDPs in the state, noting that the gesture was indeed a demonstration of the governor’s exceptional dedication to addressing the challenges faced by the vulnerable as captured in his vision to propel the state to enviable heights.

“One of the most commendable steps taken by His Excellency is the launch of the Benue State Action Plan for a Durable Solution for IDPs in Benue State.

“By targeting six LGAs, Guma, Logo, Kwande, Agatu, Makurdi and Gwer West, this initiative will significantly contribute to economic recovery, skill development, and self-reliance among the IDPs. It is a beacon of hope for thousands of families and a demonstration of the state’s commitment to fostering resilience and sustainable development”.

According to Sir Iorpuu, the items are not just provisions, but symbols of solidarity and reminders that no one is left behind in the rebuilding of the state.

He appealed to all beneficiaries to ensure that the items are used judiciously. We remain committed to transparency and equity in the distribution process, ensuring that every deserving individual is reached.

