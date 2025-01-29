Benue IDP Farm Project To Equip, Rebuild Victims’ Lives –Govt

Share

The Benue State Government yesterday said that the flag-off of the Internally Displaced People (IDP) farm project at Tyo-Mu in Makurdi local government area targeting six council areas heavily affected by displacement will equip victims with the means to rebuild their lives through agricultural productivity.

Besides, the government said the State Action Plan for Durable Solutions for IDPs is not just about providing immediate relief, but also about creating sustainable pathways for the safe return, reintegration, and empowerment of the displaced population.

The six benefitting local government areas include: Guma, Logo, Kwande, Agatu, Makurdi and Gwer West. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management/SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu, disclosed this during the distribution of food and non-food items to thousands of families affected by armed conflicts in the state.

Iorpuu acknowledged the untiring efforts of Governor Hyacinth Alia in restoring hope, dignity, and livelihoods to the IDPs in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: