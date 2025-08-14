Benue: Idoma Women Protest Planned Ouster Of Deputy Speaker

…Plead for truce

A group of Idoma women in Benue South Senatorial District, under the auspices of Anya’ Olo K’ Idoma women in politics, on Wednesday sued for peace in the protracted impasse between the State Deputy Speaker, Hon. Danlami Ogenyi and the Ado Local Government Area Chairman, Engr. Sunday Oche.

The women’s group told a news conference in Makurdi that the crisis is affecting the entire Idoma nation and called for an end to it for enduring peace to return to the land.

Leaders of the group, Mrs. Julie Oka Abah and Hon. Onma Ogenyi, lamented over the crisis, saying that “as daughters of Idoma land, we are pleading that the girl-child should be allowed to breathe”, stressing that the crisis “is capable of distracting the Deputy Speaker from her development plans”.

Abah said, “The Deputy Speaker has a track record of development. In two years, she has not done badly. We believe that if this crisis is resolved, she will attract and embark on more development for our people.

“Enough of the rancour so that she can focus on her role as Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly”.

On her part, former Chairman, Ado Local Government Area, Mrs. Onma Ogenyi, appealed for a peaceful resolution of the crisis so that the Deputy Speaker can offer effective representation to Idoma land.

According to her, “I want to appeal to both parties to give peace a chance. Usually, when there is any rancour, it is the women, children and youth that are most affected. We are calling for absolute peace.

“The woman who represents us as Deputy Speaker has shown capacity. She has brought women out of their shells. Only recently, she carried out a medical outreach and saved a lot of lives, amongst several other developmental projects like school construction, which she embarked upon in her constituency.

“Before now, we have had a Deputy Speaker and representatives, but what she is doing is Zone C and the entire Benue is unprecedented. The reality on ground is what we are talking about, and the government of Governor Alia believes in teamwork.

“A report came to her from Ezza, and as a mother, she brought it before the house in a motion, and I don’t think she committed any crime because they are her constituents. She wants justice to prevail.

“So, what we are asking for is peace. The Deputy Speaker and the chairman are our children. Let her not be distracted from her good intentions”.