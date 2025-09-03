Benue: Idoma Traditional Council Suspends Conferment Of Chieftaincy Titles On Personalities

The paramount ruler of the Idoma nation and Vice Chairman Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, Agaba-Idu Dr. Elaigwu Odogbo John, on Tuesday, directed the immediate suspension of the conferment of traditional chieftaincy titles on personalities on the entire three intermediate areas in his kingdom.

The three affected intermediate areas include: the Apa/Agatu/Otukpo/Ohimini; the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo and the Oju/Obi 3 areas.

The Royal Majesty, in a statement by the Secretary of the IATC, Adegbe Uloko, and made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi said the directive became inevitable, “Pursuant to the powers vested in the Paramount Ruler and the Idoma Area Traditional Council, and in line with the provisions of the Chieftaincy Law of 2016 (as amended)”.

The IATC cited relevant sections of the state’s Chieftaincy Law especially Part II Section 7 (d) of 2026 (as 2023 amended) which stipulates that all conferment of Chieftaincy titles within the two Area Traditional Councils (Tiv and Idoma) must receive prior approval from the Paramount Ruler and the respective Area Traditional Council to buttress their positions.

“With immediate effect, no Intermediate Area Council or community is permitted to confer, approve, or announce any Chieftaincy title of any category until further directive is issued by the Paramount Ruler and the Idoma Area Traditional Council.

“This suspension is binding on all persons, groups, and institutions within Idoma land.

“Any Chieftaincy title conferred in contravention of this declaration shall be deemed null, void, and of no effect.

“Such unauthorized conferments shall not receive recognition from the Paramount Ruler, the Idoma Area Traditional Council, or the Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“Defaulters may be subjected to further traditional and legal sanctions as deemed appropriate by the competent authorities”.

The Idoma Monarch on behalf of the IATC, reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity and heritage of Chieftaincy titles in Idoma land, stressing that the conferment of titles shall continue to reflect honour, service, and cultural value, and will only be carried out under lawful authority and due process.