Benue: HYPPADEC Sues For Increased Intelligence Gathering

The Acting Managing Director of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), Mr. Jimoh Haruna Gabi, yesterday advocated for increased security intelligence gathering to help security agencies tackle perennial security challenges confronting Benue State.

Gabi stated this while handing over relief materials procured by the Commission to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for victims of the Yelewata massacre by armed herdsmen.

He explained that HYPPADEC, apart from addressing issues of flood disaster control across the country, was equally interested in assisting persons affected by human attacks (including herdsmen attacks) to cushion the negative effect the such an attack may have caused them.

He stated that the relief materials were the window’s might of the Commission to the state government to meet the immediate demands of the displaced population.