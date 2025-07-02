Benue: HYPPADEC Chief Calls For Boost In Security Intelligence

The Acting Managing Director of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), Mr. Jimoh Haruna Gabi has advocated for increased security intelligence gathering to help security agencies tackle perennial security challenges confronting Benue State.

Mr. Gabi stated this while handing over relief materials procured by the Commission to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for victims of the Yelewata massacre by armed herdsmen.

He explained that HYPPADEC, apart from addressing issues of flood disaster control across the country, is equally interested in assisting persons affected by human attacks (including herdsmen attacks) to cushion the negative effect the such an attack may have caused them.

He stated that the relief materials were the window’s might of the Commission to the state government to meet the immediate demands of the displaced population.

“We are here today to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the sad incident at Yelewata where over 200 innocent people were killed, and, present relief materials to victims of the attack.

“Let me say here that, there is need to increase security intelligence gathering to help security agencies carry out their duties effectively, we are also concerned about the security challenges confronting the state, hence the supply of these items for distribution to people of concern.”

In a remark at the occasion, Governor Hyacinth Alia who was represented by his Deputy, Barr. Sam Ode, commended the HYPPADEC leader for the passionate gesture which he noted has proven that the Commission is a dependable partner.

Governor Alia said that the Yelewata massacre also led to the destruction of several houses and displacement of thousands of the inhabitants most of whom are currently staying in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

He commended the commission for responding swiftly to the challenge which he said was in conformity to its established mandate, and promised that the items will be judiciously used for the purpose it is meant.

The governor also promised to partner HYPPADEC in planning and forecasting to forestall a reoccurrence of the disaster.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu, who spoke through the Head of Administration of the agency, Dr. Donald Komgbenda, lauded the federal government’s sustained support to the agency in addressing the demands of the displaced victims.

Sir Iorpuu stated that apart from the Yelewata attack, the state government is also grappling with the plight of over 20,000 IDPs in Naka, in Gwer-West Local Government Area now camped at the NKST Naka, and appealed for their inclusion in the distribution of the relief materials.