Benue: Herdsmen Kill Over 100 Christians During Easter- NKST

The Universal Reformed Church of Christ (URCC), popularly known as the NKST, has raised the alarm over the continued onslaught of violence against Christian communities in Benue State, revealing that more than 100 of its members were killed in armed herdsmen attacks during the 2025 Easter period alone.

President of the NKST, Nendaga Asongo Adure, made the disclosure during a press conference held at the church’s headquarters in Gboko.

He described the attacks as part of a worsening pattern of violence in the State that has left hundreds dead and displaced thousands since the start of 2025.

“Verified reports from our local pastors and church networks confirm that over 300 people were brutally murdered in a single attack on Good Friday,” Adure stated.

“Since January, more than 600 lives have been lost in Guma, Logo, Ukum, Katsina-Ala, Kwande, and Otukpo LGAs due to continued violence.”

He noted that the NKST’s humanitarian department had responded by distributing food and relief materials across 34 classes representing more than 204 local congregations to support the displaced, many of whom are women and children now in IDP camps or seeking refuge with relatives.

Among the casualties of the Easter attacks were Teryima Iorngaem of NKST Zum and his wife, who were reportedly killed in their residence.

Several other pastors and congregants were forced to flee their homes, and church buildings were shut down or destroyed.

“In the past few years, over 247 NKST churches have been attacked or closed due to insecurity. Revered pastors and members have been kidnapped, tortured, or murdered. This is a devastating blow not only to our faith but to the entire fabric of our society,” Rev. Adure lamented.

He expressed deep disappointment over what he described as a systemic failure to protect citizens and uphold basic human rights, calling on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security in Benue State.

Adure also advocated for; Deployment of full military and intelligence support to track down and eliminate armed threats, comprehensive resettlement plan for displaced families, including the rebuilding of churches, schools, and health centers established by the NKST in affected communities as well as enhanced security for religious institutions and leaders, especially in volatile areas.

He warned that continued violence and state inaction could lead to further breakdown of social cohesion and intensify humanitarian crises, urging the government to act swiftly to restore peace and dignity to afflicted communities.

The NKST Church, a key religious institution in Benue State with a long-standing history of peacebuilding and community service, said it would continue its relief efforts while calling for solidarity from the wider Nigerian church community and international partners.

