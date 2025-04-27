Benue: Herdsmen Kill 5, Injure 7 In Fresh Attack

Share

Armed herdsmen have defied President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to end killings in Benue and Plateau States, launching another deadly attack on Turan community in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, killing five farmers and wounding seven others.

The bloody incursion, which occurred around 3pm in Liev 1 at Usambe in Ikyurav-Ya community, forced the closure of several schools, worship centers, and markets. Many persons are still missing.

Recall that President Tinubu, through his National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, had visited Benue over the intractable killings, describing them as “tragic and evil.”

He also condemned the massacres which, he said, had plunged the State into sorrow, promising federal support to defeat the menace.

However, the attackers have defied the President’s order.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the assailants exploited the newly created market in the mountainous Yariwa community — a market frequented by Ikyurav and Turan people.

A source from the area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, told Sunday Telegraph that the insurgents first blocked the Anwase road, where they earlier killed 17 people on Christmas Day, preventing locals from passing.

“The people then created another route to Anwase,” he said. “Since they had fled their homes and settled in Ikyurav-Ya, they established a market there, believing the Fulani would not find them. But while the market was ongoing, the herdsmen invaded and opened fire.”

According to him, five persons were killed instantly while seven others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital. Several others remain missing as search operations continue.

He added that most schools, churches, and markets in the area have shut down due to the herdsmen’s activities.

“The security men are doing their best but are too few in number to make much impact,” Akerigba lamented.

He further decried the lack of adequate government support, noting that, “We have less than 15 soldiers stationed at Jato-Aka. If they divide themselves, they lose strength to face the terrorists.”

He revealed that promises made by the state government to offset medical bills for the injured and replace burnt motorcycles have yet to be fulfilled.

“These herdsmen are relentless. They attack daily. We have been contributing money to fuel security vehicles and feed security men ourselves,” he said, appealing to government for additional deployment of troops.

“Our schools in the five council wards affected by the crisis are now closed,” he added.

Also speaking on the development, the Principal of Government Secondary School, Anwase, Mr. Joseph Terkimbe Abee, said since the December 25, 2024 attack, the school has remained shut.

“Our greatest problem now is how to access Anwase. The terrorists have blocked the road and kill anyone on sight,” Abee said.

He noted that about 20 schools, both primary and secondary, have remained closed in Anwase alone, with churches and markets similarly affected.

He said displaced persons are now taking refuge in Nyihemba and Jato-Aka.

According to Abee, “Even Jato-Aka, without the presence of security personnel, would not be safe.”

