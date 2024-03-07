Benue: Herdsmen Kill 30, Wipe Out Family of 7, Raze Monarch’s Homes

…Several Given Mass Burial, Residents Say

At least 30 people have reportedly been killed in Agena and Gbagir communities, both in Borikyo and Ityuluv council wards in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, just as a family of seven was reported to have been wiped out when suspected armed Fulani herdsmen invaded the communities. The seven people massacred on Tuesday in one family at Tse-Adzandeh Mbasaa, Mbajiga, Ityuluv, Torov, in Ukum Local Govern- Gunmen ment Area according to checks by New Telegraph included: Michael Mtindiga Adzandeh, Iorfa Michael Mtindiga Adzandeh, Akighirga Adzandeh, Tyowuese Adzandeh, Tersee Swende Adzandeh, Terngu Tortiv Adzandeh and Terkaa Shiati Adzandeh.

It was gathered that the homes of two Kindred Heads in the area, Zaki Apande Gule and Zaki Azandeh, were burnt to ashes, while several valuables were not spared in the conflagration. Several of the dead have reportedly been given mass burial. According to the Force Commander of the Operation Whirl- Stroke (OPWS), Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, who chaired the committee to ensure the exit of the armed herders, the Ukum attack is between two militia groups, and 30 people were killed on both sides.

“We were there and we saw the casualties,” said Igbinomwanhia. A source from the area who pleaded anonymity, expressed worry over the level of insecurity in Ukum which he said has heightened in Militia/Fulani attacks, kidnappings and robbery, as no day passes by without records of escalated cases of heinous crimes. The source exclaimed that scores of the inhabitants including women and children have deserted their homes and are taking refuge in nearby villages considered to be safe. “The attacks and killings has drastically affected the economic activities in Ukum LGA hence, a good number of traders, businessmen and farmers have either closed, or fled the local government for safety,” the source told New Telegraph.

“Traditional, religious and opinion leaders, well-meaning sons/ daughters are both hopeless since, many citizens are fleeing the rural areas with children, women and the aged, mostly by foot. Rural markets like Afia, Chito, Kyado, Ayati, Vaase, Gbeji, Jootar, Gbagir, and many more are no longer properly functional and stand as no-go areas at the moment. The source called for massive deployment of troops to contain the situation which he said has brought humanitarian challenge on residents, while a sub security outfits be situated in Afia, Chito, Ayati, Jootar; Kyado, Adogo, Vaase, Gbagir, Gbeji and other locations.

According to him, “This is the only way to clamp down on the militia, and avoid the state of emergency creation agenda, in Ukum LGA particularly, and possibly, Sankera axis. The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the local government, Mr. Victor Iorzaa, who personally visited the scenes of the attack to assess the level of the carnage done to communities, condemned the dastardly attacks. Briefing journalists yesterday at the government house in Makurdi, the Deputy Governor, Barr. Sam Ode and the Commissioner of Justice and Public Order, Barr Fidelis Mnyim said the anti-open grazing law of the state is still in force and anyone that contravenes its provisions, especially now that the two weeks period given to armed herdsmen to exit the state has elapsed will not be spared.