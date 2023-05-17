Benue: Herdsmen kill 2 year-old boy, Parent, And Two Others

There seems to be no end in sight in the herdsmen’s killing in Benue State as the insurgents yesterday attacked two districts in Makurdi Local Government Area of the state, leaving at least five people dead. The attack came barely 12 days to the inauguration of the new All Progressive Congress (APC)-led administration of Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia and the exit of Governor Samuel Ortom from office.

The communities attacked included the Uchen and Usambe districts of Mbagbaange in Makurdi Local Government Area of the state. Those killed included a two- year-old boy, his parents and two other men. New Telegraph learnt that the militants made the incur- sion at about 3am when most residents were deep asleep. A witness, Jato Msendoo Reuben told New Telegraph that there was continuous shooting on Tuesday in the operation that lasted for hours, stressing that after fulfilling their mission, they zoomed off. Reuben said, the invaders also kidnapped some per- sons and took them to un- known destinations, adding that troops of the Operation Whilst-Stroke (OPWS) sta- tioned at Tse-Tyohemba and men of the Nigerian Police assisted in evacuating corpses to the Adaka morgue in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area.

He said serious apprehension has enveloped the area due to ceaseless attacks on the Tse-Ale, Tse-Tur, Anguhar, Ngbaghyo communities where scores of people were massacred in recent attacks. The Police Public Rela- tions Officer (PPRO), Anene Sewuese, who confirmed the attack, said five persons were killed, adding that a team of police men had been drafted to the area, and that investiga- tion was ongoing. Meanwhile, the State Emer- gency Management Agency (SEMA) yesterday distributed relief materials to cushion the effect of attacks on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps in the state. The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Emmanuel Shior said items distributed included bags of beans, rice, gari, indomie and tubers of yams to cushion the effect of the attacks on the IDPs. Dr. Shior said that the agency is collaborating with other agen- cies and partners in ensuring that the intervention the state govern- ment is providing as well as that of the Federal Government, in- dividuals, groups and partners goes directly to the persons of concern.