Benue: Herders Behead Farmer; Severe, Flee With Hand

Suspected Fulani terrorists yesterday attacked and killed a local farmer, Mr. Gabriel Vandefan, at Uikpiam Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on his farm while harvesting millet behind his home.

Eyewitness told New Telegraph that the attackers stormed the area in broad daylight, beheaded the victim and severed one of his hands, which they took with them as they fled the scene.

The brutal killing, it was learnt, left the community in shock and mourning. Residents described the incident as another grim reminder of the worsening security situation in the area, where farming activities have become nearly impossible due to repeated attacks by armed herders.

Guma is the local government housing Yelewata Community where the insurgents invaded and killed over 2000 people recently. Local inhabitants said going to the farm has now become a life-threatening decision.

“We are living like prisoners in our own land. If you go to the farm, you may not return alive,” he said.

New Telegraph reports that the killing of Mr. Vandefan has added to the long list of victims in the ongoing wave of violence across several rural communities in the state.