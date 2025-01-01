Benue Hasn’t Seen The Best Yet Under My Watch – Gov Alia

Share

…Says 2025 will be a consolidation of renewed hope, new possibilities, opportunities

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has assured the people of Benue State that his administration will continue to build on the very firm foundations of development which it has laid, especially in the areas of agriculture, education, economy, infrastructure, youth empowerment, social welfare, poverty alleviation.

He also promised that the state has not seen anything yet in terms of development under his watch in his New Year message to the people.

He said the year 2025 presented an opportunity for his administration to be even better than where it was in the last year, adding that 2025 will be a consolidation of renewed hope, new possibilities and opportunities for his government to improve the standard of living of the people of the state.

“As a state and as a people, the New Year celebration marks the consolidation of our renewed hope, new possibilities and opportunities for us to improve our standard of living.

“Last year, we all saw and felt indicators of a new Benue which you and I are building – from the establishment of the Benue Multi-purpose ICT and Fashion Hub to the revitalization/remodelling of the Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation. This was coupled with the unveiling of the ZEVA Premium Lager Beer just a couple of weeks ago, as well as the ongoing construction of the Cancer treatment centre at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.

“We are not only working towards making our state a hub of industrial and economic activities; we are also determined to realize a Benue that sustainably breathes the air of premium quality healthcare services agreeing with global best practices.”

He identified the security of lives and property as the key to effective development, saying it was the reason his administration recently unveiled the Benue Civil Protection Guard code-named “Anyam Nyor”, and equally donated vehicles and gadgets to the quasi-security outfit to support the mainstream security agencies in the state.

While highlighting other areas of intervention by his administration in the year 2024 such as the implementation of the 75,000 minimum wages to improve the welfare of the workers and enhance optimum productivity, the donation of 33 tractors and the sum of N380,000 to community interest groups to undertake climate-smart agricultural activities under the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) scheme of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) scheme, he promised further of his administration’s determination to continue to ensure yearly supply of farm inputs including fertilizer, pesticide, and improved seedling to farmers at subsidized rates, to boost agricultural output in the state.

The Governor commended the people of the state for their faith in his administration despite challenges, assuring further that the 2025 budget for ‘Human Capital Development, Food Security and Digital Economy’ as well as the recent launch of the ‘Benue State 10-year Development Plan’, among other blueprints, promises more for the people of the state.

He said he was aware of reservations from a few individuals about his style of leadership of not spraying money on the streets, insisting he was more concerned about using the monies for projects that will benefit every Benue citizen.

“I am very much aware of a few expected pockets of reservations about my administration’s style of leadership, a style which is not keen on spraying monies on the streets for the masses to feed on and go hungry the next day.

“My administration instead, is more concerned with creating a system that benefits every individual and group in Benue – rich or poor, young or old, white or black. We are more determined to use those resources to build institutions, facilities, infrastructure, policies and enabling environments that are breeding grounds for growth irrespective of tribe, race or religion,” stated the Governor.

He urged the people of the state to reflect on his style of leadership and take a stand on what they believe is the best possible path towards a new, greater and better Benue.

