Benue Has Missed Ortom’s Strides On Security – Zam

…Farmers no longer go to their farms over herdsmen attacks – Senator Udende

The three senators representing the various senatorial districts in Benue State, Senators Emmanuel Udende (Benue North East), Titus Tartenger Zam (Benue North West), and Abba Moro (Benue South), on Thursday lamented the growing insecurity in the state by herdsmen with no effort to contain the killings.

The trio spoke at the burial of the younger brother of the immediate past Governor of state, Chief Samuel Ortom, in Gbajimba, headquarters of the Guma local government area.

Senator Udende, who was the first to speak at the solemn occasion, praised Chief Ortom for providing effective leadership and ensuring that people were protected during his tenure as governor.

He prayed for God to comfort Chief Ortom, whom he described as his bosom friend, and the entire family over the unfortunate loss.

Senator Udende also delivered a message from his constituents informing Chief Ortom that since he left office as governor, the people in several parts of Benue North East Senatorial District no longer go to their farms as Fulani herdsmen have taken over their villages.

In his funeral oration, the Senator representing Benue North West, Dr. Titus Zam, said people of the state have indeed come to the realization that humanity values their possessions more when such possessions are no longer with them.

He said Benue has indeed missed Ortom’s strides on security as the state is currently experiencing the worst insecurity.

Senator Zam prayed for the repose of Bernard’s soul and for the family to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Patrick Abba Moro, in his funeral oration said the gathering was a testimony of the quality of leadership former Governor Ortom provided for Benue people while in office.

He asked God to grant the deceased eternal rest and for the family to be consoled.

Senator Moro expressed deep concern over the escalating insecurity in Benue State and decried Governor Alia’s failure to synergize with relevant authorities to curtail the menace.

Prayers and royal blessings on the family from the traditional institution were made by the Kindred Head of Mbabegha, Zaki Emmanuel Iorkyaa, the Ter Guma, Chief Dennis Shemberga, Ter Gboko, Chief Gabriel Shosun, and Tor Jemgbagh, Chief David Afaityo Ajoko.

The wife of the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, Justice Mary Abounu, also prayed for the Ortom Adorogo family.

State Chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Ezekiel Adaji, as well as Guma Local Government chairman of the party, Hon. Simon Anyamkande, delivered funeral orations for the PDP.

Responding on behalf of his elder brother, Sir Robert Ortom, for the family, Chief Samuel Ortom, said the family was indeed consoled by the love Nigerians had shown them in their moment of grief.

“You have wiped our tears, and as we pray for journey mercies back to your various places of abode, we are asking God to bless all of you abundantly and may this gesture be extended to others in their times of need,” Chief Ortom said.

Dignitaries including a member representing Makurdi/Guma federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Dickson Tarkighir, Members of the Benue State House of Assembly, Traditional rulers, the clergy, political and religious leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps graced the occasion.

