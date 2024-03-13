Benue Hails UNPFA’s Support To Crisis-Affected Villages Of Herdsmen Attack

…Says journey to return of IDPs home commences

The Benue State government has hailed the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) for its support to the state government and other partners in addressing the dire humanitarian needs in the conflict-affected communities of the state.

The government said the journey of returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral communities has commenced.

The Acting Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Sir. James Iorpuu, stated this when he led a high-powered delegation of UNPFA on a needs assessment of the IDP camp at Anyiin, the headquarters of Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The visit followed the recent official trip by Sir. James Iorpuu to Maiduguri where he engaged UNPFA and other support partners on the need to shift their interventions to support the government’s leadership towards solutions for IDPs.

Sir Iorpuu appreciated the delegation of the UNPFA team led by the Humanitarian Coordinator/Head of Maiduguri Centralized Office Borno State, Mr Christian Macaulay Sabum for his timely visit to Benue, while at the same time, visiting IDP camp Anyiin for needs assessment of the IDPs situation and primary health care to support the recovery of livelihoods of affected persons.

The Ag. Benue SEMA helmsman assured the IDPs of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s unrelenting efforts to save lives, help stabilize the IDPs’ situation, and rebuild lives and communities through the joint effort of the federal government, and international and local partners.

He said that “by the governor’s genuine and practical steps, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have shifted their entire structures to Benue State”.

This is even as he commended the humanitarian partners who are providing life-saving assistance and implementing development programmes for the displaced population.

Addressing the IDPs, the UNPFA team leader and Humanitarian Coordinator Mr Christian Macaulay Sabum said the visit was to get first-hand testimonies from people affected by the Farmers/herders crisis following an invitation by the Benue State Government through Benue SEMA.

“We are here today to understand the humanitarian situation of Benue and to appropriately respond to the need of IDPs”.

He said that the UNPFA will ensure that the rights of women and girls especially those in Benue are respected, ensure zero sexual and Gender Based Violence (GBV), women’s safe delivery, protection services, mental health services, psychosocial support and real productive health care services like antenatal among others.

Mr. Sabum commended the Benue SEMA leader for his commitment to displaced people of the state saying he was pleased to be in the state with the UNFPA team to help join up humanitarian and development efforts to save lives, support the resettlement of IDPs to their host communities.