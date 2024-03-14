Benue Hails UNFPA Support to Crisis-Ridden Villages

The Benue State government has lauded the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) for its support to the state government and other partners in addressing the dire humanitarian needs in conflict-affected communities of the state.

The government said the journey of returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral communities has commenced. Acting Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, stated this when he led a delegation of UNPFA to the state on the needs assessment of IDPs’ camp at Anyiin, headquarters of Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The visit followed the recent official trip by Sir James Iorpuu to Maiduguri, where he engaged UNPFA and other support partners on the need to shift their interventions to support the government’s leadership towards finding solutions to the challenges facing IDPs in the state.