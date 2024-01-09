Benue Guber: Supreme Court affirms Alia’s election

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed Governor Hyacinth Alia’s victory in the March 18, 2023, Benue State governorship poll. The court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election Titus Uba. Justice John Okoro, who led the five members of the panel of justices, delivered the judgment. The Election Petitions Tribunal had affirmed Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja also affirmed Alia as the validly elected governor of the state. The appellate court in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices dismissed Uba’s appeal as lacking in merit. In its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Onyekachi Aja Otisi, the court said it found no reason to set aside the verdict of the tribunal validating Alia’s victory. It held that some of the grounds the PDP and it candidate raised in the appeal not only bordered on pre-election issues but also had elements of crime. Not satisfied with the judgments, Uba approached the apex court for redress.