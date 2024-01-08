Benue Guber: S’Court Upholds Alia’s Election

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed against the election of Governor Hycinth Alia of Benue State.

This follows the withdrawal of the appeal filed by the counsel to Mr Titus Uba of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sebastian Hon.

New Telegraph recalls that Mr Uba had challenged the victory of Governor Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, both the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed Alia’s election as governor of Benue State, following his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The Court of Appeal had said it lacked the jurisdiction to hear the petition because it was a pre-election matter.

The court held that Uba ought to have prosecuted the forgery allegation against Sam Ode, the deputy governor at the high court.

It also held that Uba failed to prove allegations of forgery against Ode beyond a reasonable doubt.