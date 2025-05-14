Benue Group Condemns Afenifere, Arewa, Patriots’ Call For Akume’s Suspension

Share

A trio of socio-cultural organisations in Benue State, the Mzough -U- Tiv, the Ochetoha K’Idoma and Ominy’Igede yesterday condemned the plot by the Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere and the Arewa Patriots for the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume from office.

The two groups are calling for the SGFs ouster from office for allegedly standing in the way of the investigation of the Senior Special Assistant to the President, attached to the office of the SGF, Mr. Torhile Uchi, who is presently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Benue socio-cultural organizations stated their position while addressing a news conference in Makurdi, the state capital.

Share