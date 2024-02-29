Benue Grants Financial Autonomy To Legislature, Judiciary

The Benue State Government on Thursday granted financial autonomy to both the Legislative and Judiciary arms of government in the state.

With this development, the allocations of both the legislature and judiciary in the state will henceforth, be placed in the first-line charge in the state’s budget, giving them financial independence.

This was part of the decisions that were taken during the state’s 7th executive council meeting presided over by the governor.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting in Government House Makurdi, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Tersoo Kula, said the EXCO also approved the sum of ₦351million for the acquisition of a permanent motor park for the state-owned Transport Company, Benue Links Nig. Ltd, in Abuja as a way of stabilizing the company and making it easier for commuters.

He said the governor during the meeting, again reiterated his unshaken stand on infrastructural development, payment of salaries and pensions, saying those will always be the main focus of the administration, citing the massive ongoing construction works in the state, including an underpass both in Makurdi and Gboko.

As a way to ensure that all the materials used for construction in the state meet the required standard, the EXCO also approved the sum of ₦426.5 million for the establishment of a standard Civil Engineering Material Testing Quality Control Laboratory for the Ministry of Works, Housing and Urban Development, where materials will be tested before using them for construction works in the state.

“This is to ensure quality on all projects been carried out in the State, and to forestall future disasters”.

He disclosed the desire of the government of Rev. Fr. Alia to start saving for the rainy days, a decision he said, the EXCO approved for the establishment of Benue Subnational Fund, where monies can be saved for turbulent times.

According to Kula, a committee has been set up to submit the proposal for the establishment of the Benue Subnational Fund to the Benue State House of Assembly for deliberations and enactment into law.