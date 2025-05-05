Benue Govt Unveils Electric Taxis To Boost Green Transportation

Share

In a landmark initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions and fostering eco-friendly mobility, the Benue State Government on Sunday commissioned a fleet of ten electric taxis in the state capital, Makurdi.

The ceremony, held under the auspices of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), marks a significant step in the state’s transition towards sustainable transportation and economic empowerment.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director of BIPC, Raymond Asemakaha, described the commissioning as a testament to the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation.

“These cars represent a significant step towards reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, decreasing air pollution, and mitigating the impacts of climate change,” Asemakaha said.

“With just one hour of charging, these vehicles can travel up to 500 kilometers. We’ve already constructed a charging station, and we plan to expand this initiative across all three senatorial districts in the state.”

He also revealed plans for scaling up the project, noting that an additional ten electric vehicles will be introduced next week, with long-term plans to roll out 500 more in collaboration with partners.

A vehicle assembly plant has also been established within the state to support local production and employment.

Asemakaha expressed gratitude to the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, for his leadership and support, as well as to technology partner Esse Mobility for their collaboration.

“This initiative not only promotes sustainability but is also expected to significantly reduce unemployment and contribute to increasing the State’s GDP,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of Business Development and Strategy at BIPC, Mrs. Theresa Abeda, emphasized that the electric taxi project aligns with Governor Alia’s vision of empowering residents and fostering job creation.

“These vehicles will transform the transportation landscape of our state, offering a cost-effective and modern alternative for urban mobility,” she stated.

Managing Director and CEO of Esse Motors, Mr. Esse Okey, lauded Asemakaha’s visionary leadership and praised BIPC’s role in championing the project.

He affirmed the company’s commitment to safety and accessibility, revealing that the vehicles are equipped with advanced security features to ensure passenger protection.

The pilot project will initially operate within Makurdi, with plans to expand statewide. Stakeholders have urged residents to embrace the technology and support the government’s drive toward a greener, more inclusive economy.

The launch positions Benue State among the front-runners in Nigeria’s green mobility revolution.

