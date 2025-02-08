Benue Govt To Construct Mobile Toilets To Achieve Open Defecation

Share

The Benue State government has announced plans to construct and install mobile toilets across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State to achieve open defecation-free status.

The General Manager of the State Environmental Sanitation Authority, Mrs Jennifer Nashima Daniel who announced this in Makurdi said the aim of this initiative is to achieve an open defecation-free status throughout the entire state, not just in selected local government areas.

She said the agency is tasked with ensuring that the state remains clean and healthy, in line with existing laws.

Mrs. Daniel said the agency is committed to enforcing sanitation regulations and promoting awareness of cleanliness under the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

She stated that since her assumption of office in July last year, she has worked tirelessly to revamp the agency’s operations.

This, according to her includes digitalizing processes, refurbishing facilities, and providing mobile public toilets.

The BENSESA helms person said efforts have been made to improve staff training and equipment, such as personal protective gear.

“Through strategic planning and community engagement, the agency has already achieved an open defecation-free status in several local government areas”.

She maintained that there are ongoing efforts including leveraging social media platforms for information dissemination and encouraging public compliance with sanitation laws.

As the agency continues to strive for a cleaner and healthier Benue State, Mrs. Daniel emphasized the collective responsibility of all residents to maintain a tidy environment.

“Enforcement measures will be utilized to ensure compliance with sanitation regulations, with the ultimate goal of sustaining a high standard of cleanliness statewide”, she emphasized.

