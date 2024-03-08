Benue Govt Speaks On Crucial Role Media Plays In Nat’l Devt

Benue State Deputy Governor, Barr. Sam Ode, on Friday, commended the media in the country for the pivotal role they play in the development of the society.

The Deputy Governor stated this during an interaction with journalists in his office in Makurdi.

Barr. Ode said journalists are not just watchdogs of society, but an instrument of change whose reportage can either make or mar a nation.

He told the newsmen that having served the state in the past and cultivated a relationship with the media, “we will deploy and exploit the benefits of that relationship to publicize policies of the present administration in the state, adding that the nexus “will clear doubts and misconceptions that may arise between members of the public and government at all times”.

Bringing to mind the wonderful working relationship he has had with journalists in the state, the Deputy Governor pledged to always carry them along in the scheme of things.

Leader of the delegation, Comrade Emmanuel Antswen, said they were in the deputy governor’s office to congratulate him on his birthday and also for the successful inauguration.

He promised on behalf of the chapel to continue to do their best in promoting programmes and activities of the government.