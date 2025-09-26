Benue Govt Sets To Build Airport, Export/Import Processing Zone

Benue State Government is to build an airport with three wings: International, Domestic and Cargo, as well as an Export/Import Processing Zone (EIPZ) along Makurdi-Gboko road to ameliorate the hardship of the people.

The State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Rev. Dr Frederick Ikyaan, disclosed this on Friday in a meeting with traditional rulers from the affected Local Government areas of Guma, Gboko, Gwer and Tarka.

The Commissioner said the airport is to be situated on the left-hand side of the road from Makurdi, immediately after Agasha junction, while the processing zone will be on the right-hand side of the same area, requiring about 100 hectares of land.

He said the “governor wanted the project to commence immediately, but deemed it fit to inform them before taking any further action”.

Rev. Ikyaan, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Akaha Sule, however, informed that a survey of the land has already been done, adding that there is also a need to plan the area for ease of development.

Responding on behalf of the traditional rulers, Ter Gwer, Chief Dominic Akpe and his Gboko counterpart, Chief Gabriel Shosom, all described the move as a welcome development that will help solve some of their problems, including Fulani invaders.

The traditional rulers particularly appreciated Governor Alia for the project, but requested for adequate compensation for indigenes of the affected communities.

The traditional rulers also thanked the Commissioner for the steps he has taken so far, expressing happiness with his disposition to carry them along by requesting them to provide representatives who will follow up on developments on their behalf.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands and Survey, Matthias Antor, thanked the traditional rulers and charged them to enlighten their people as, according to him, any correspondence from the community not endorsed by the chiefs would not be honoured.

The Commissioner was supported in the meeting by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Mrs. Eunice Ihu, Director General, Benue Geographic Information System (BENGIS), Professor Daniel Amine, Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Survey. Matthias Antor and the Directors of the ministry, among others.