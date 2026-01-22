Benue Govt Reviews Security Situation, Expresses Concern Over Influx Of Terrorist Herdsmen

The Benue State Government has reviewed the worsening security situation in parts of the state, expressing deep concern over the growing influx of terrorist herdsmen into local communities.

Peter Egbodo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, briefed journalists yesterday after the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Makurdi.

While acknowledging what he described as “continued improvement” in some areas, the Commissioner warned that the increasing presence of herders “poses a threat to the prevailing peace” in the state.

Egbodo emphasized that security is a collective responsibility and urged citizens, community leaders, and religious figures to promptly share credible information with security agencies.

He highlighted the importance of intelligence-led operations, noting that timely reporting of suspicious activities remains crucial for sustaining peace and ensuring the safety of residents across Benue State.