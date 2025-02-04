Benue Govt Partners Zebra CropBank To Revolutionize Agriculture

Share

The Benue State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zebra Crop House Limited (Zebra CropBank) to revolutionize agricultural production and ensure food security.

This partnership is aimed at establishing state-of-the-art storage and processing facilities across the state, addressing post-harvest losses and boosting market access for farmers.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Sam Ode at the signing ceremony in Makurdi and witnessed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Serumun Aber, with Aondoaseer Leo-Angelo Viashima, Director General of the Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD) while the State Agricultural Development Company (ADC) chief, Hon. Aorkwagh Donald Akula, witnessed the operationalization of this agreement.

This collaboration aligns with the governor’s vision of revitalizing the agricultural sector by tackling post-harvest losses – one of the biggest challenges facing farmers.

Speaking at the event, Governor Alia harped on the transformative nature of the initiative, saying that ‘this is more than just an investment in storage infrastructure; it is an investment in the future of Benue’s farmers’.

“This administration is committed to practical solutions that uplift our people and position Benue as a leader in agribusiness.”

“These facilities will meet international storage standards, reducing waste and preserving product quality, thereby increasing the commercial viability of farming in the region.

“To facilitate this initiative, the Benue State Government will allocate land for warehouse construction and expedite regulatory approvals. Additionally, infrastructure development, including road networks, electricity, and water supply, will be prioritized to ensure seamless operations.

“These efforts align with Governor Alia’s agenda to enhance rural access to essential services and strengthen the logistics framework for agribusinesses.

“Beyond storage solutions, the partnership underscores the importance of knowledge transfer and capacity building. Zebra CropBank will implement training programs to equip farmers with advanced storage techniques and post-harvest management skills. These initiatives aim to empower farmers to maximize yields and enhance efficiency within the agricultural value chain.

The governor emphasized education and training as vital to achieving agricultural sustainability, advocating for programes that introduce new technologies to smallholder farmers.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, highlighted the broader impact of the initiative.

Unongo said the project goes beyond storage solutions; adding that it is about securing the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and reinforcing Benue’s role as the nation’s agricultural powerhouse.”

“The anticipated impact of this collaboration extends beyond improved storage facilities. By significantly reducing post-harvest losses, the initiative is expected to bolster economic growth, create jobs, and expand the agribusiness sector. Farmers stand to gain increased earnings and improved livelihoods, aligning with the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

In a remark, Barr. Seember Wayo, who represented the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, emphasized the focus on compliance and transparency; adding that the partnership adheres to legal and regulatory standards, while the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment, Mark Euroel, underscored the economic potential of the agreement, stating, “Strategic investments secure Benue’s agricultural output and create new opportunities for agri-businesses.

The MoU, structured for an initial five-year period, reaffirms Governor Alia’s dedication to positioning Benue as the “Food Basket of the Nation”.

Reflecting on the significance of this agreement, Aondoaseer Leo-Angelo Viashima noted that the project emerged from discussions with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on sustainable solutions for the state.

According to him, “This partnership exemplifies forward-thinking interventions that enhance food security and create sustainable livelihoods for our farmers”.

Share

Please follow and like us: