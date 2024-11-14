Benue Govt, IOM Collaborate To Strengthen Support For Over 500,000 IDPs

Share

The Benue State Government on Thursday said that it is collaborating with the International Organization on Migration (IOM) towards addressing the humanitarian challenges confronting over 500,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, told journalists in Makurdi that the agency led by him as well and the Director General of the Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD), Leo-Angelo Viashima, had met with Chief of Mission at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Ms. Paola Pace at the IOM – UN Migration Headquarters in Abuja where the decision to advance sustainable progress and alleviate the suffering of IDPs across the state was arrived at.

Sir Iorpuu disclosed that the

discussions centered on addressing the critical humanitarian challenges facing the state in four local government areas of Agatu, Kwande, Gwer West, and Logo.

He said “The focus included the urgent need for expanded support and sustainable interventions to address the needs of over 500, 000 IDPs in the state”.

Sir Iorpuu who highlighted ongoing efforts to assess the gaps in IDP care and the urgent need for humanitarian resources, stressed the importance of swift and coordinated actions to ensure lasting impact.

He maintained that BICD is actively seeking additional funding to bolster response efforts and broaden the scope of sustainable assistance.

The SEMA leader quoted the BICD helmsman, Leo-Angelo Viashima as emphasizing increased international support that would be instrumental in delivering immediate relief to IDPs, address pressing needs like shelter, food security, healthcare, and essential services.

He further noted that such contributions would lay the groundwork for durable solutions, support IDPs in rebuilding their lives and securing long-term resilience within their communities.

Ms. Paola Pace who also spoke at the meeting, underscored IOM’s commitment to collaborating with the state government to provide both immediate humanitarian aid and strengthen local systems for sustainable development.

She commended Benue SEMA and BICD for their proactive approach and reaffirmed IOM’s support for the state’s initiatives in humanitarian assistance and recovery.

The partnership aims to not only meet the immediate needs of the most vulnerable populations in Benue but also to empower local communities, ensuring a pathway to a future where all residents can thrive with dignity and resilience.

