Benue Govt Holds Multilateral Summit To Support PWDs

The Benue State government has unfolded plans to hold a multilateral summit for People with Disabilities (PWD) slated to take place in March next year.

The Special Assistant to Governor Hyacinth Alia on Persons With Special Needs, Mr Bem Anshe, disclosed this in his welcome address to mark the opening session of the stakeholders meeting of PWDs in Makurdi.

Mr Anshe commended both the Christian Blind Missions (CBM) the Bureau of International Development Coordination (BIDC) and the State Secretary of the Rehabilitation Board for their sustained support to the disabled as well as the media for the consistent reportage of their activities especially for the government to see that disability issues are not treated with levity.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for running an inclusive government that saw sustained unrelenting support to persons with special needs in the state.

Mr Anshe said, “The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing well when it comes to addressing the plight of persons with special needs, and Governor Hyacinth Alia for giving serious attention to issues concerning the disabled.

He encouraged people of the state to give maximum support to the present administration to deliver on the numerous programmes it has for Nigerians adding that said people with disabilities have enormous potentials that when adequately tapped, will contribute a lot to the development of the society.

Also speaking, the Humanitarian Programme Officer of the Christian Blind Missions (CBM) International, Daniel Momoh, stressed the need for the government to embrace the summit stressing that “CBM is happy and willing to contribute to the achievement of the programme and ensure that the disability Act is passed into law in Benue State”.

He said CBM was indeed determined to ensure that PWDs are respected and included in their communities as well as engaged in all decision-making at all levels, stressing that the organization will not relent in championing the cause for the passage of the disability rights act in the state.

The Head of Programmes BICD, Barr. Ori Onum said the theme of the summit is: Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Accelerating Disability Rights For An Inclusive Future, said the objectives of the summit are to accelerate the legislative process for the passage of the bill and ensure it provides comprehensive protection for PWDs; advocate for inclusivity, showcase the abilities of PWDs, strengthen multi-sectoral partnerships and raise public awareness.

