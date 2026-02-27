Benue Govt Flags Off 90mw Waste-To-Energy Project

…Provides over 600 Employment opportunities

The Benue State Government has flagged off a 90 megawatt waste-to-energy project designed to generate electricity by converting municipal and industrial solid waste into power and valuable by-products.

The project, situated at Atumba village, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, represents a modern, technology-driven solution to waste management challenges while simultaneously strengthening the state’s energy infrastructure.

The project is structured as a partnership between Sector-lead Limited and the state government, and directly supports the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agenda of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Hyacinth Alia said the facility will transform waste streams into electricity, alternative fuels, bio-fertiliser, methane-based products, and recyclable materials, capable of delivering long-term environmental, industrial, and energy transformation for Benue State.

The Governor said the project will employ over 6,000 people, bring international expertise and technical innovation into the state’s infrastructure development, improve energy reliability, reduce power deficits, stimulate investment in energy-dependent sectors, and improve public health outcomes.

Governor Alia, represented by his Deputy. Barr. Sam Ode called on the host community and the entire well-meaning sons and daughters of Benue to own the project, stating that it demonstrates the Alia-led administration’s commitment to making Benue State open and ready for business.